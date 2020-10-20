Classic Game between Waverly and Franklin Friday

By Gary Scott on October 20, 2020 at 6:30am

The next classic sports broadcast on WEAI will air this Friday featuring two schools that now are one in sports.

We will broadcast the 2012 Triopia boys’ regional title game involving Waverly and Franklin.

The two schools will join forces as the South County co-op in 2015.

But, in 2012, both were seeking the regional crown at Triopia.

Waverly dropped ISD and Routt to reach the title game, and Franklin knocked off AC Central. The Franklin Flashes were seeded number one.

Waverly pulled the upset, beating Franklin 52-20.

Joe Kuhlman led the Flashes, while the late Bill Poole coached Waverly.

Waverly would go on to drop South Fork, before losing to West Central in the sectional title game at Calhoun.

The game will air Friday night, starting at 6.