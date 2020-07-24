Classic Game on the 31st-Waverly-Franklin Basketball

It’s Franklin and Waverly basketball in the next classic broadcast offered by WEAI.

This broadcast occurred before the co-op agreement that formed South County, and was the next to the last time Franklin won a boys’ regional.

Franklin and Waverly met at Waverly in February of 2010 in regional action. Franklin won its 22nd game of the year under head coach Joe Kuhlman. Kuhlman had debuted as Franklin coach in 2005-06 when the team won just one game.

Franklin won the game 67-55. Waverly finished with 21 wins for the late Bill Poole. The broadcast will start at 6 PM on Friday, July 31st on WEAI