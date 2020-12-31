Clements Named Passavant Colleague of the Year

A clerk in the clinical dietitian department has been named Passavant Area Hospital’s Colleague of the Year. Diet Clerk Jane Clements was named the award recipient in a press release today.

Clements’ supervisor Krystle Walz said in the press release that Clements’ personifies Memorial Health System values as she works directly with patients and clinical staff to coordinate patient meals and assures compliance with each patient’s diet with a positive, upbeat personality.

Clements has worked at Memorial Health System for four years. Clements reportedly initiated an “Appreciation Box” in her department to highlight the great work of her colleagues.

Clements and her husband live in Hillview. Her interests include volunteering at church, spending time with family, and homeschooling her children. Clements was the Passavant Area Hospital Colleague of the Month for August.

The Passavant Area Hospital Colleague of the Year is selected from the 11 employees named Colleague of the Month. The Passavant Area Hospital Colleague of the Year receives a plaque, 40 hours off with pay, $500, a parking spot in the Physicians’ Garage and 50 percent off an item in the Auxiliary Gift Shop.