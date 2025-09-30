Clydesdales to Jax Long Process

By Gary Scott on September 30, 2025 at 7:03am

The Clydesdales from Anheuser Busch in St Louis is a tough get, making their visit to Jacksonville later this week all the more special.

Brian Watts from Golden Eagle Distributing helped coordinate the visit.

Watts says it was a lengthy process.

He says Mayor Andy Ezard asked him two years ago. Watts first tried to get the horses in town for a week. But, the current schedule has the horses arriving at 4 Friday afternoon, and sticking around to just past 7.

Watts says the crowd can watch, and get fairly close to the horses.

He says people are encouraged to come out and watch the hitching process late Friday afternoon.

The horses will do their thing Friday night, before moving onto Springfield next week.

Watts says the St Louis Clydesdales are one of only two hitches in the entire country.