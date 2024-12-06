CMS Says Patient Rights Advocate Report Inaccurate On Memorial Health Pricing Transparency

A report saying that Memorial Health hospitals were not in compliance with updating and publicizing their prices online has been found to be untrue.

The nonprofit, Patient Rights Advocate, semi-annual report released late last month said that Memorial Health was not fulfilling obligations on pricing transparency in accordance with federal law. The report makes a public list of hospitals who fall out of line with the 2008 federal price transparency law and for what reasons.

However, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found both hospitals to be in compliance with the rule. “Memorial Health is committed to price transparency and meeting the requirements of the price transparency regulations,” the hospital’s representatives said in email communication with WLDS.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services do their own sample audits related to the Hospital Price Transparency Rule. They also investigate any related, submitted complaints.