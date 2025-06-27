CNB Bank 5K Run

By Gary Scott on June 27, 2025 at 11:33am

Today is one of the deadlines for next weekend’s CNB Bank Independence Day 5k Run, Walk and fun run.

Organizer Breck Vanbebber took over this race from Dan Moy years ago. The race starts in Nichols Park and heads east on Vandalia.

The race will step off at 6:30 next Friday morning.

Van Bebber says registration can be done through the bank.

Van Bebber says today is a deadline to save a little bit on registration.

You can save $5, and be guaranteed a t-Shirt from the race.

All proceeds from the race go to Prairieland United Way.