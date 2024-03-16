CNB Warns of Fraudulent Calls to Customers

An Illinois banking group with locations in the area is warning customers of potential scam calls.

CNB Bank and Trust officials say they have been notified that some customers have been receiving fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be from CNB.

E-Banking Group officials are urging customers to be on alert and never confirm or give the suspected fraudster any personal information.

Instead, officials say anyone who receives one of these calls should hang up and then contact your local CNB Bank & Trust branch as soon as possible to report the call.

Branches located in the WLDS/WEAI listening area include Jacksonville, Carrollton, Carlinville, and Pittsfield.