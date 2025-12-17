Co-defendant in Carrollton burglary cases receives county jail sentence, probation

A Carrollton man who was a co-defendant in a group of Carrollton break-ins received a probation sentence in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday.

Brody P. Winters, 19, of Carrollton, pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony burglary and two counts of Class 3 felony theft of property between $500-$10,000. Winters was arrested along with Tyler Buckingham, 24, of Wood River in June after a series of break-ins, many of them targeting businesses in Carrollton, including Shade Financial Services and BJC Hospice, as well as a residence in Carrollton.

Buckingham pleaded guilty on November 20 to to felony charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property and was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Winters’ negotiated plea was accepted by the court and as a result, two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property between $500-$10,000 and a single count of theft of property between $500-$10,000 were dismissed per the plea agreement.

Winters was sentenced to 30 months probation; 100 days in Greene County Jail beginning January 4, 2026; 100 hours community service; $1,000 fine; credit for 50 days served and ordered to pay $354 in restitution to St. John’s School, over $2,700 to Shade Financial Services, and $2,500 to the resident whose home was burglarized.