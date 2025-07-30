Co-defendant in drug-induced homicide case in Greene pleads guilty to felony drug possession

A Roodhouse woman charged as part of a drug conspiracy that led to a woman’s death this past December has pleaded guilty.

Megan Henson, 34, pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony possession of narcotics in a drug conspiracy on Tuesday in Greene County Circuit Court.

The plea comes just three weeks after co-conspirator in the case, Shanda Griffin, 55, of Eldred died. Both women were named in charging documents in March as conspirators that had agreed to procure fentanyl from Derek Nolan, 36, of Eldred. Nolan has been charged with Class X drug-induced homicide in relation to the death of Angela Kristine “Krissy” Virgin, 52, of White Hall, who was found dead in her home of an alleged overdose on December 21, 2024. Nolan is accused of providing the drug to Virgin a day earlier. According to Virgin’s obituary, Henson is Virgin’s daughter.

According to a report from the Journal Courier, Henson had been sentenced May 13, 2024 to drug treatment and a year’s probation after pleading guilty in Jersey County to a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. She had been arrested February 28, 2024, on that charge, as well as on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing identification. Both of those charges were dismissed under her plea arrangement, according to online court records.

Henson was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months of drug court probation and ordered to pay a county fine plus fees by Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt.

Nolan is due to return to court on August 22 for a pretrial hearing. A jury trial for his case has been scheduled for September 15.