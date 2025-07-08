Co-Defendant in White Hall Drug Induced Homicide case dies

A woman accused of acquiring drugs that killed a woman in her White Hall home in December 2024 has died, according to online court records.

Shanda D. Griffin, 55, of Eldred is said to have died and her case abated according to online court records filed yesterday. Griffin was charged March 4, 2025 with Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Greene County Circuit Court. According to charging documents in the case, Griffin “agreed with Derek Nolan to possess fentanyl and [the two] … made arrangement and traveled to obtain” it. Nolan, 36, of Eldred, has been charged with Class X drug-induced homicide in relation to the death of Angela Kristine “Krissy” Virgin, 52, of White Hall, who was found dead in her home of an alleged overdose on December 21, 2024. Nolan is accused of providing the drug to Virgin a day earlier.

Also charged in the case, is Megan M. Henson, 34, of Roodhouse in the alleged drug conspiracy. According to Virgin’s obituary, Henson is Virgin’s daughter. According to charging documents, Henson allegedly acted with Griffin in acquiring the drug. According to a report from the Journal Courier, Henson had been sentenced May 13, 2024 to drug treatment and a year’s probation after pleading guilty in Jersey County to a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. She had been arrested February 28, 2024, on that charge, as well as on charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing identification. Both of those charges were dismissed under her plea arrangement, according to online court records.

Nolan is set to return to court on his charges on July 14. Henson is scheduled for a status in her case for July 29.