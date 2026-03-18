Co-Op between NG and Carrollton Not happening next year

By Gary Scott on March 18, 2026 at 6:03am

It appears any talk of a football co-op for the coming school year is done for two Greene County schools.

Carrollton school superintendent Jason Bauer says neither school board North Greene nor Carrollton has made a formal request to initiate co-op discussions for the coming year.

He says they would be unable to pull it off, because of conference rules.

Bauer says the WIVC would require one of the schools to withdraw, and that requires a one year notice. He says the Carrollton school district will honor that requirement.

He also says Carrollton athletic director Greg Pohlman has surveyed potential players, and 35 expressed an interest to play. Bauer says that’s enough for the fall season.

The announcement comes on the heels late last week that head coach Rodney Flowers had stepped down as head football coach, saying he would be willing to coach the co-op, but not just Carrollton.

In the release, Bauer thanked Flowers for his service, and urged the community to back the new coach.