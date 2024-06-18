Coady-Carter Appointed As Public Guardian in Two More Central IL Counties

An area attorney is getting an extended workload from the State of Illinois.

Springfield-based attorney Michelle Coady-Carter has been appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to serve as the Public Administrator and Public Guardian in Macoupin and Montgomery Counties.

In addition to these two counties, Coady-Carter already serves as the Public Administrator & Guardian in Christian, Calhoun, Sangamon, and Menard counties.

Coady-Carter is the managing attorney of Coady Law Group, LLC in Springfield, where the practice mostly focuses on civil litigation, adoption, guardianship, and probate. Coady-Carter has been practicing law in Central Illinois for over a decade, where she currently serves as the President of the Christian County Bar Association. She is also a member of the DCFS Statewide Adoption & Guardianship Adoption Panel.

She currently lives in Taylorville with her husband and three children. The appointment is pending the Illinois Senate’s approval