By Benjamin Cox on July 15, 2024 at 11:12am

An area teen took the top spot at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship this weekend.

Routt High School senior Madelyn Coats of Carrollton won the women’s national championship on the final day. Coats shoots for the South County Vipers during the school season. She finished in second place at the State Competition earlier this year.

She shot a 99 with reverse run of 95.