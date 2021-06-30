Cody Johnson Cancels Morgan Co. Fair Date Due to Health

The Morgan County Fair Board has announced that country music star Cody Johnson will not be able to perform next week.

Johnson was put on vocal rest yesterday according to announcement on his official website. Johnson will be in recovery for the next 3 weeks and won’t be able to perform for his Friday, July 9th scheduled date at the Morgan County Fair.

The Fair Board announced on social media it is working to find a replacement for the headlining show. Opening Act Casey Donahew is still scheduled to perform. The fair board has not announced any details on ticket refunds at this time.