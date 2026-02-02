Cold Month, with One Exception

Jacksonville will pull itself out of the deep freeze this week, as we end a month that ran below average temperatures.

The last time the mercury was above freezing in Jacksonville was on the 22nd, when the mercury touched 38. But, every day since then, through yesterday, readings didn’t get any higher than 30.

That’s 10 straight days of literally freezing weather. The stretch included six nights of below zero readings. And, one run of three straight days in the single digits.

Ironically, the lone record reading for the month was a record high of 66 on the 9th, breaking a 67 year old record.

The average reading was a little over 25 degrees. The normal for January is 26 and a half.

Sixty six was the high for the month, and 9-below was the coldest. There were eight nights of single digit lows.

Snowfall for the month hit 6 and 6 tenths inches. That’s slightly above the long term average of 5 and three quarter inches.

The heaviest snow was the six inch snowfall on the 25th and 26th. There was just under an inch of precipitation for the month, about 2 thirds under the long term average.