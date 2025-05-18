Coleman Sworn In, Luber to Retire From Village Board

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 17, 2025 at 8:27pm

The Village of South Jacksonville swore in a new Trustee Thursday night, however, the village will still need to fill two vacancies on the board going forward.

Jeffery W. Coleman was sworn in to fill an open seat on the Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees during a special meeting Thursday night.

Coleman served on the board until this year’s April Consolidated Election after he had chosen not to run for a second term last fall, citing more time with family and health concerns.

Village President Dick Samples says at the time, Coleman’s decision centered primarily on his health.

Coleman says everyone in the administration has been supportive throughout the health-related process from the very beginning when he first chose not to seek reelection.

Coleman, who works for Reynolds Consumer Products, says one of his three young children attends school at South Elementary. He and his family want to stay and continue to enjoy the community, and he enjoys serving Village residents as a Trustee.

Not long after Coleman was sworn into office, Village President Dick Samples announced that Trustee Tom Luber will be retiring from his seat on the village Board.

Luber says he and his family are downsizing to a single-level home in the City of Jacksonville. In the interim, he says he will remain on the board for another one to two months while he is still a legal resident of the village.