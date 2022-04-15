Collective Soul, Candlebox to Play Sangamon County Fair

Rock returns to the stage at this year’s Sangamon County Fair. The final acts of the grandstand lineup have been announced for the 2022 fair which will take place June 15-19, 2022.

Rock bands Collective Soul and Candlebox will perform on Friday night, June 17 at the Sangamon County Fair grandstand. Officials say this is the final piece of the 2022 lineup which also includes country artist Chris Janson taking the stage on Thursday, June 16, the ITPA Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday, June 18, and the Demolition Derby on Sunday the 19th.

Collective Soul is known for their hit songs “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Gel,” and “Why, Pt. 2” among others. Candlebox returns to the Sangamon County Fair with hits like “Far Behind” and “You,” from their debut, self-titled album that exploded onto the charts propelling the album to sell more than four million copies worldwide.

Fair Board President Ethan Krone says it has been a few years since the fair has had rock bands in the grandstand so this should be a fun show. Tickets for all entertainment in the grandstand are currently available for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com.