College Students Not Losing Student Visas here

International students at local colleges and universities may have woke up this weekend to find that their student visas have been terminated by the federal government.

Based on internal communication from University of Illinois Springfield Chancellor Janet Gooch, some international students and recent graduates found out their F-1 visa status was terminated without warning or notice. Gooch says that the university is now working with affected individuals to help them take appropriate next steps, including contacting an immigration attorney.

UIS has created an informational website for the university community to understand the situation. Illinois College officials none of their students have been affected up to this point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

