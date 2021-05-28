Collins Hit With Additional Charge For Allegedly Filing False 2018 Tax Return

A former Illinois State Senator ensnared in the ComEd scandal is facing new charges.

Former Illinois State Senator Annazette Collins entered a not guilty plea to a superceding indictment on a charge of filing a false individual income tax return for 2018 yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Collins falsely claimed $31,830 in total travel expenses for that year. Last month, Collins pleaded not guilty to federal charges of lying on personal income tax reports and failing to file tax returns for her lobbying and consulting firm that’s tied to work with ComEd. She now faces a total of six counts and has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Collins was a long-time state representative from Chicago’s 10th Representative District, and served several years as chair of a House committee that oversaw legislation affecting ComEd and other utilities in Illinois. She was appointed in 2011 to the open 5th District Senate seat but lost a Democratic primary to Patricia Watkins in 2012 and left the legislature and began her own consulting firm.