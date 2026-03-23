Colo Rectal Kits this week at Jax Memorial Hospital

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2026 at 10:10am

The Mia Ware foundation is sponsoring a free colorectal screening kits drive thru event at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital this week.

The kits will be handed out Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.

Jacksonville Memorial spokesperson Claire Peak says the event will be similar to past years in which the kits are handed off to motorists in the drive through circle.

The hours are Tuesday from 4 to 6 PM, and Wednesday from 9 to 11 AM. The kits are available to anyone who comes by.

Peak says the kits are self explanatory, but those handing out the kits can answer any questions from the participants.

Peak says the event is open to anyone in the area. She says there is no fasting or special rules for the kits.

Peak says early detection of colo-rectal cancer is key to a successful fight against and treatment for the disease.