Colorado Man Arrested in Nov with 5,000 Grams of Cannabis Pleads Guilty to Possession Charge

A Colorado man who was arrested for cannabis trafficking on Interstate 72 last fall was in Morgan County Court yesterday.

74-year-old Robert H. Michaels of Aurora, Colorado was arrested in the afternoon of November, 15th of last year after a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a 2017 Volkswagen sedan that was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-72 near mile marker 66.

During a search, deputies discovered and seized more than 5,000 grams of cannabis from the vehicle.

Michaels was subsequently charged in Morgan County Court with cannabis trafficking, and unlawful manufacture of delivery of cannabis, both class X felonies, as well as a class 1 felony charge of possession of cannabis of more than 5,000 grams after authorities determined Michales brought the cannabis across state lines from Colorado with intent to distribute in the State of Illinois.

Michales pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of cannabis in Morgan County Court Wednesday.

Michaels was sentenced to serve two days in the Morgan County Jail, with credit for one day served, and placed on four years probation. He was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, plus fees and court costs.

Both class X felony charges of trafficking and unlawful manufacture and delivery of cannabis were dismissed per the plea.