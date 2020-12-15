Commissioners Approve Liquor License Restructing; Motor Fuel Tax Projects for FY21

Five Morgan County businesses are getting a break on their liquor licenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Morgan County Commissioners passed a resolution to temporarily restructure the cost of licenses in the county for 3 bars and 2 gaming parlors under the county’s jurisdiction.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says they are repeating the restructured licenses from a previous resolution in June: “We had amended the liquor licenses back in June for 6 months to run from July 1 to December 31st. Now, it’s time for liquor licenses to be issued again and we are proposing a temporary adjustment. Before, we did it for the Class C liquor licenses, which we have 3 – Bogarts, 104 Liquors, and Wild Side – and they normally pay a 6-month cost is $530. This resolution is proposing a $300 cost for 6 months, and we have added to this possible resolution the Class A [license] which would be Max-a-Millions and Big T’s. They have traditionally paid for a full year at $240. We are proposing that they just are issued a 6-month license at a cost of $60.”

The businesses still have the option to pay the full price for a full year license if they wish in the County Clerk’s Office, but the resolution has been offered as a measure of relief since indoor dining services have been shut down due to COVID-19 mitigations by the state, and the service industry has had a sharp cut in revenues since March.

Commissioner Brad Zeller says that the commissioners’ hope is that business returns to some sense of normalcy by the middle of next year: “Our goal there would be, as of July 1st, we would hope that everybody would be opened up and running, so that the second half of the year they would have to make a full payment. That is our goal. If we have to re-analyze this in June, then we will.”

In other business Monday morning, the commissioners approved the usage of motor fuel tax funds in the amount of just over $2.1 million for the annual county road maintenance, snow removal, and annual patching and fixing material costs. County Engineer Matt Coultas says the allotment also includes Restore Illinois funds for the road districts. He says two of the districts will use the funds for culvert replacement, while some of the money may also be used for some upcoming road construction which he will detail at next week’s meeting. The commissioners also approved Coultas’ contract, which also comes out of State Motor Fuel Tax funds to the cost of $67,800.