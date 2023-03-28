Commissioners Approve New Circuit Clerk, Say Good-Bye to Outgoing Clerk Sipes

The Morgan County Commissioners officially approved the resignation of Circuit Clerk Amy Sipes this morning.

Sipes announced last week that she would be retiring on Friday after being elected to the position in 2016. Sipes has served in the office for 26 years.

Morgan County Republican Party Chairman C.D. Davidsmeyer sent a letter recommending Julie Anderson, Sipes’ Chief Deputy Clerk, to fill Sipes’ remaining term.

Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says Anderson comes into the office with plenty of experience: “Julie has worked here at the courthouse for 23 years. She’s obviously a very dedicated member of our staff and has helped Amy as her deputy clerk. I know Julie has already attended zone meetings and has gotten involved with knowing other people in the area. I think that will also be a plus for when she takes over.”

Fanning says Sipes’ resignation was a bit of a surprise: “I was just kind of surprised. I didn’t expect her to retire, but we are excited for her and she’s excited, obviously.”

Anderson will officially take office on April 1st.