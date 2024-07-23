Commissioners Renew 3-Year Agreement with ROE #1

The Morgan County Commissioners commended the Regional Office of Education recently for its work in keeping a conservative budget.

The commissioners unanimously passed the intergovernmental agreement to fund Regional Office of Education #1 which services school districts in Adams, Cass, Morgan, Pike, and Scott counties at their Monday morning regular meeting.

Regional Offices of Education help districts with educator licensure, professional learning for teachers and administrators, assist with alternative education programs, and prevention education services among other responsibilities.

Commissioner Ginny Fanning says that Regional Superintendent Jill Reis has done a good job of keeping costs down while prices in education have gone up: “I appreciate that. I believe our regional superintendent [Jill] Reis is doing an amazing job. She’s keeping it at a flat budget for us to approve. This is a 3-year commitment through June of 2028.”

The agreement is simply an extension of terms reached in 2021. According to the Regional Office’s annual report from 2023, the total operations budget was north of $4.2 million and was primarily funded through state and federal money.