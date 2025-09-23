Committee Looks at Street Dedications

By Gary Scott on September 23, 2025 at 6:54am

The Jacksonville city administration will begin work on an application process for dedicating streets in someone’s name.

The discussion by the planning, and public works committee began that process last night prior to a brief city council meeting.

No action was taken either by the committee or the full council.

Committee chairman Aaron Scott says the city has been approached about dedicating at least a portion of Grove Street in honor of the late Art Wilson.

He says the council will not change street names, but dedicate a portion of the street where it is applicable.

It is much as what was done for Ken Norton, when the city dedicated a portion of South Church with signage for Norton.

Scott says there will be a fee. The committee is considering a $250 fee, which would cover the cost of the sign.

Scott says the sign would left up indefinitely. The consensus of the committee was that it would only be done in memoriam after the person has passed.

The matter will be brought back to the Jacksonville city council once details are worked out with city attorney Dan Beard.