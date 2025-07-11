Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Celebrates Centennial with gifts to county fairs

Morgan County Fair Board President Gary Hadden from Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln staff members Sarah Tapscott and Marcia Short during the check presentation at the 4H building on July 9

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln is celebrating the centennial of its predecessor organization, the Sangamon County Foundation this year. The Sangamon County Foundation was established by three local banks in 1924, when they joined forces to create a philanthropic organization to provide financial resources to local charitable causes.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Sangamon County Foundation and its legacy of philanthropy in Central Illinois, the Community Foundation is deploying $100,000 in grants to the eight county fairs in its service area, including Cass, Christian, Logan, Macoupin, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, and Sangamon counties, as well as the Illinois State Fair.

“We are awarding $10,000 to each of the eight county fairs in our region and a $20,000 grant to the Illinois State Fair as a way to celebrate philanthropy and help festivals that our communities enjoy every year,” says Community Foundation President and CEO John Stremsterfer. “In making these grants, we are asking organizers to think of ways these funds can make their fairs more accessible to all citizens.” The announcement of the grant awards coincides with Community Foundation Week, an annual, nationwide celebration that recognizes the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening local regions. More than 900 community foundations currently operate in urban and rural areas in every state in the United States.

Members of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln presented the check during a short ceremony on Wednesday, July 9 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds to Morgan County Fair Board President Gary Hadden.