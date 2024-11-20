Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln Celebrating Century Mark of Sangamon Co. Foundation with Donations to County Fairs, IL State Fair

The Community Foundation of the Land of Lincoln is celebrating its predecessor’s 100th birthday by donating to the area’s county fairs.

The Sangamon County Foundation was founded in 1924 by three local banks, when they joined forces to create a philanthropic organization to provide financial resources to local charitable causes.



To mark the 100th anniversary of the Sangamon County Foundation and its legacy of philanthropy in Central Illinois, the Community Foundation is deploying $100,000 in grants to the eight county fairs in its service area, including Cass, Christian, Logan, Macoupin, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, and Sangamon counties, as well as the Illinois State Fair.

The county fairs are receiving $10,000 each, with the State Fair getting $20,000. The Community Foundation is asking that the donations be used to help with accessibility concerns and options for the community.



The announcement of the grant awards coincides with Community Foundation Week, an annual, nationwide celebration that recognizes the role that community foundations play in strengthening local regions.