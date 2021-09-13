Community Gathers for Remembrance of 9-11

Jacksonville Fire Fighters listen to keynote speaker Sergeant Matt Doss Saturday during the 9-11 memorial service held on the grounds of the Prairieland Heritage Museum in South Jacksonville.

Members of both the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments took part in remembering those who lost their lives on September 11th during a ceremony at the Prairieland Heritage Museum on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100, the ceremony began with a parade of first responder vehicles down West Michigan lead by the Jacksonville Combined Color Guard.

The memorial service was held on the museum grounds at the foot of the Traveling World War II memorial which is on display through Sunday.

Keynote speaker Matt Doss who is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Army veteran, and current Sergeant with the Springfield Police Department, recalled the stories of seven people whose lives were lost on September 11th while working to save others.

Sergeant Doss made a request from the sizable crowd that had gathered near the end of his speech.

“I would like to make this request, for anyone here that is present today to gather around the podium after the twenty-one gun salute has been honored and Taps has been played for a photograph. I would like to send that photograph to the families of those I mentioned here today to let them know that Jacksonville, Illinois has not forgotten them or their loved ones that died on 9-11.”

The Jacksonville Drum Line Institute performed followed by a 21 gun salute and a moment of silence in remembrance.

Vehicles from Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments make their way to the Prairieland Heritage Museum for a September 11th memorial service Saturday, September 11th.