Community Hope & Recovery Center’s Jacksonville Location Closing May 31

A Jacksonville counseling center is closing its doors.

The Journal Courier reports that the board of Community Hope & Recovery Center will cease operations at its Jacksonville facility on May 31st.

Board President Betsy Brown told the paper that staffing shortages and changes in clientele brought on by the pandemic have created a “negative, unsustainable financial situation” for the center.

The Jacksonville location is an outreach center for the their Beardstown location.

Community Hope & Recovery provides social services and counseling for addictions, gambling problems, and mental health matters along with domestic violence programming. They also provide mobile crisis response to the surrounding area.

Brown says it was important to let the public know about the closure now so they could transition to other agencies and staff could begin seeking other employment.