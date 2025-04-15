Community Members Rally in Downtown Jacksonville to Oppose Cuts to Programs for Illinois Families

With thousands of Illinois families at risk of losing healthcare and food assistance, several members of the community gathered in downtown Jacksonville earlier today to call on Congresswoman Mary Miller to protect these programs.

Lynn Bohlmann, a member of Indivisible Jacksonville, says holding this rally to support these programs on April 15th, the day our taxes are due, is symbolic.

“Its my understanding that there are rallies all across the nation on this day to talk about various things and I know that we felt that it was a good day to rally to show support for all of the people who’s jobs are being cut, the programs, the services being cut, all the people affected by that. And basically to tie in directly our paying of taxes to support those programs and people.

And then also to stand up against taking the money we pay for those services, for our common good, for our common defense etc. and taking that to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest and corporations.”

Bohlmann says the next step is to just keep getting the message out and call on our leadership to protect our best interest.

Over 190,000 people in Illinois’s 15th congressional district are at risk of losing programs like medicaid, SNAP, and other essential services under the Congressional republican budget proposal. As Congress debates federal spending, constituents are asking Rep. Miller to reject a budget proposal that would hurt vulnerable communities.

