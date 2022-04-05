Community Selling Porch Lights To Show Support For Family Who Lost Toddler In Greenfield Fire

The Greenfield community is coming together after a recent tragedy took the life of a child.

11-month old Danika Alderfer tragically perished in a structure fire on Thursday. Danika is the daughter of Greenfield Police Officer Nate Alderfer and Greenfield Alderwoman Kari Alderfer.

In an effort to show community support for the family and raise awareness about fire prevention, members of the community are selling pink porch light bulbs for $20 each.

Starting on what would have been Danika’s first birthday on April 16th, the group selling the light bulbs is asking those who purchase the light bulbs to light up the night in support of the family and to show their support.

100% of the proceeds are going towards starting the Danika Alderfer Fire Prevention & Protection Program for local school age children.

The group is looking to sell 1,000 light bulbs in order to raise $20,000 to kick start the program. Pick up of light bulbs will be available in Carrollton and Greenfield. Delivery and installation options are also available.

For more information, contact Morgan Vinyard or Morgan Coffey from Greenfield on Facebook Messenger.