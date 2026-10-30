Community Steps Up to Fill in Turkey Gap

A turkey of a problem may have been solved for the Jacksonville Area Community Food Center.

This past Monday night, Ward 1 Alderman and Food Center Board member Rob Thomas put out a call of action to the city council requesting funds to help with the Food Center’s annual turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving.

Thomas says that funding from one of the event’s major sponsors is going to Quincy this year: “We had a sponsor who has been with us for several years, and they came to us last week and asked us if we were doing [the turkey giveaway]. We said we were doing it. We placed our order. Our order was confirmed. The company was ready for the money, and then the sponsor said ‘Hey, we can’t do it. We’re going to Quincy.’ The problem is that the Food Center is now stuck with the bill. We do have the money. I want to reiterate that–We do have the money, but it will drastically drain our bank accounts.”

Last year’s event gave away more than 300 turkeys to area families with sponsorship from State Senator Jil Tracy, State Representatives Kyle Moore and C.D. Davidsmeyer, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, in partnership with Meridian of Illinois. Hy-Vee, the Morgan County Commissioners, DTE Technologies which is owned by Thomas, and Rabbi Rob & Lauren Thomas were also sponsors of last year’s event.

Local lawmakers contacted WLDS on Wednesday saying that the decision was ultimately in the hands of Meridian, who decided to pledge the money to the Gem City instead this year. Meridian is one of the primary managed care organizations that administer the state’s Medicaid program.

Thomas requested between $5,000-$8,000 from the city to help cover the lost sum. Thomas requested a special session of the Special Studies committee in order to find ideas to get the funding.

Thomas says the Food Center is feeling the brunt of the high cost of living for everyone in the community right now: “We are really hurting. Our outflow of expenses is two and three times of what our inflow is right now. That’s unusual for this time of year. You know with the economy, everybody’s bills are up and we are really hurting.”

According to reports in September, the number of families needing food has gone up by 251 families, 791 individuals and 238 children over the year. The Food Center says it needs over $4,700 a month to cover food costs alone.



As of midday Wednesday, the Special Studies meeting was called off saying that the Food Center had reached its goal. Thomas told WLDS that several members of the community stepped up to fulfill the funding gap.

If you need help with food insecurity for the upcoming holiday season, signups are being held November 2-19 from 9-11:30 am at the Food Center located at 311 East Morgan Street in the Nadine Szczepanski Building. For more information or to make a donation call, 217-243-1122 or email jacfc1@gmail.com.