Community Survey Results on Future of JDC Grounds Released

The City of Jacksonville, in collaboration with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation have released the results of a community survey focused on the future of the Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds.

Over the summer, the three entities asked the community to weigh in on the future of the property with an online questionaire and survey. According to a joint press release, the working group is eager to utilize the results of the survey as stakeholders strive to help move the property into productive use.

Respondents voiced the desire to maintain green space on the former JDC grounds. In addition, mixed use and commercial/retail use were identified as potential uses for the redeveloped property. The nearly 500 respondents to the survey also emphasized the need for family-friendly activities and attractions, with most indicating they do not wish the space to be used for low-income housing. The full results of the survey can be found on the city’s website here.

The most recent fire that broke out on the former JDC campus on December 8 underscores the safety issues associated with the derelict buildings. City of Jacksonville Fire Department officials approximate responding to over a dozen fires since the State of Illinois closed the facility in 2012. State officials granted approval for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a phase I environmental study on the grounds in hopes to secure funding for remediation measures. The testing began on December 16 and the results are forthcoming.

The City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Chamber and JREDC have been working with Kansas State University’s Technical Assistance in Brownfields department and the Delta Institute for assistance with the project. The group is celebrating the USEPA grant recently awarded for environmental testing and seeking opportunities for more funding to help remediate the state-owned property. Newly installed 99th District State Representative Kyle Moore has also said it is one of his priorities to take up with the Illinois General Assembly during their new legislative session this Spring.