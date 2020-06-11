Community Temple COGIC Hosting Food Donation Tonight

The Community Temple Church of God In Christ is another option for people who are in need of food for their homes. Tilde Holmes, wife of Pastor Samuel Holmes, Sr. says that Morgan County residents can come to the church after 5PM at 710 North Clay Street today to receive a donation from their food bank. “What we would like people to do is drive in off of Clay Street and Dunlap and turn in to the church parking lot. Food distribution will be placed directly in their vehicle, so no one has to get out. We start at 5PM and we will keep going until all the food is gone.”

Mrs. Holmes says that they are trying to keep their distribution to those in the local area who are needy at this time. “We will have a sign-in sheet. Someone will be there where they will have to put their name and address also how many are in their family. We are going to hope and pray that they are honest enough to say that the address is the correct address. The reason why we are doing that is that we really want those that are in need to receive what we have to offer. At the same time, we don’t want to turn anyone away. It is our goal to meet the needs of those in our county, because there are other counties that have food distribution that others can go to.”

Mrs. Holmes that they are focusing the church’s efforts on feeding the community in the near term since COVID-19 restrictions have limited their activities.

For those with further questions about the food pantry distribution, you may call Pastor Holmes at 473-9282.