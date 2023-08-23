Complainant Arrested After Meredosia Rural Road Robbery Deemed Fabricated

An arrest has been made in the case of a reported robbery on a rural road near Meredosia from last week.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a strong-arm robbery on Beauchamp Lane just off of Illinois Route 100 at approximately 5:15 Friday evening.

According to initial reports, a woman told deputies that an older red Ford pick-up truck had passed her on Beauchamp Lane and a short distance later, blocked the roadway near a bridge so she could not pass.

She said one individual from the truck then approached her vehicle and opened the door demanding money. She said he then accosted her and struck her in the face before taking what money she had on her person.

According to an update by the Morgan County Sheriff’s this afternoon, after a continued investigation into the alleged robbery, detectives with the sheriff’s office determined that the complaint was fabricated and no such robbery took place.

The complainant, 47-year-old Diane Eckert of the 100 block of South Putnam in Meredosia was arrested today for disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. As of this afternoon, bond has been set and Eckert remained lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

Officials in the press release say the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking information concerning this case, including possible suspects and suspect vehicles.