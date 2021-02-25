Comptroller Says Law Needs Changed as Madigan Replacement Owed Full Month’s Salary for Three Days in Office

The Illinois Comptroller is crying foul as the short-lived replacement for Michael Madigan’s 22nd District House Seat is set to receive a full month’s pay.

Edward Guerra Kodatt who was hand-picked by Madigan and sworn into office on Sunday, abruptly resigned yesterday morning after only serving three days in office.

Kodatt’s resignation came after pressure from his sponsors, which include Madigan, who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct”, according to the Associated Press.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza says the resignation clearly illustrates the need for her proposed “No Exit Bonus” bill. She says the problem is that Kodatt is now owed a full month’s salary.

“We are currently looking at a situation where Representative Kodatt, who was just recently appointed on Sunday and then resigned on Tuesday, just a couple of days later from being sworn in; is eligible by law for a full month’s salary which is over $5000, almost $6000.

That is just so wrong on so many levels and I don’t know any normal person who would be paid for a month’s work if they have only been in office or in that position for a day or two. That’s where we are at right now and that’s what we are trying to end and I feel that it’s really unfair to taxpayers to continue with the status quo.”

Mendoza says the “No Exit Bonus” legislation would end the practice and instead pro-rate a resigning lawmakers’ wages based on the number of days they served.

Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn released a statement earlier this week confirming they suggested Kodatt resign stating they “are committed to a zero-tolerance workplace.”

The statement did not elaborate on the allegations that prompted their suggestion to vacate the post.

Madigan acted swiftly and has again named his successor’s successor, with Angelica Guerrero Cuellar quickly chosen this morning. Sources indicate Cuellar was the committee’s second choice during the initial search for Madigan’s replacement.