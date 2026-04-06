Comstock to lead the Y

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2026 at 5:12pm

The Bob Freesen YMCA has a new leader.

The YMCA board has announced the hiring of Drew Comstock as the new executive director. Comstock will take over June 1st.

In his high school and college years, Comstock worked at the front desk of the Y, was a junior soccer and basketball coach, and helped lead the YMCA’s crossfit program during its early development.

Comstock is a graduate of JHS and Illinois College. He has served as a second grade teacher at Lincoln Grade School, a soccer coach at Jacksonville High School and a co-camp director for the Western Illinois Youth Camp.

The Y board plans to host a community meet and greet event May 28th from 4 to 6 PM at the YMCA. Area residents are invited to meet Comstock.