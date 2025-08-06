Concord man arrested for string of alleged felonies

A Concord man was arrested for a string of alleged felonies yesterday morning in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of South West Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday after a neighbor called in a bout of physical domestic violence. The caller reported that a male half of the disturbance was leaving the residence westbound on West Chambers Street at the time of the call. Upon arrival, officers’ reports say a female subject had received apparent injuries.

Less than 5 minutes later, officers located and arrested Andrew T. Armstrong, 25, of Concord. Police reports say that Armstrong battered a female with an extension cord causing injury. He was initially cited for domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia, after officers say they located the paraphernalia during a search.

Approximately two hours after the initial arrest, a homeowner from the 600 block of South West Street called police saying they had not been home for the past week and came home to find the door to the residence broken with several items out of place. Officers reported to the residence a short time later after the caller’s request to insure no one was still inside and did a brief investigation. The home was just a few doors down from the reported original domestic disturbance. Upon conclusion of the brief investigation, officers once again cited Armstrong for residential burglary, after police reports say he was in possession of several items missing from the home.

Armstrong remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail awaiting an initial appearance in court.