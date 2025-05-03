Concord Man Jailed for Intentional Hit & Run

A Morgan County man was arrested after Jacksonville Police were called to check on a pair of suspicious parked vehicles.

At approximately 9:30 Friday night, officers responded to the parking lot of the Former Family Video in the 100 block of West Morton Avenue after a caller reported seeing a dark colored SUV with front-end damage and a silver sedan parked in the lot. The caller said they stopped to ask if they needed any help, but the individuals with the vehicles instead tried to sell the caller speakers.

Upon arrival and after a subsequent investigation, police learned the driver of one of the vehicles, 26-year-old Andrew T. Armstrong of Concord, purposely struck the other vehicle in the Family Video parking lot. The vehicle that was struck by Armstrong’s vehicle had two occupants inside. No injuries were reported.

Armstrong reportedly then left the scene, and was later located and arrested for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was suspected of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating compound, and was found to have drug paraphernalia.

Armstrong was booked into the Morgan County Jail just before 2:00 am Saturday for aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and failure to report a collision.

He remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

