Consolidated Election Turnout A General Mix Over the Years

Turnout for municipal and school board elections in early April has traditionally been a mixed bag in Morgan County.

The similar election four years ago saw just over 2,500 voters go to the polls, which was a turnout of 11.3%. In 2013, the turnout was closer to 26%. Turnout was just 18% two years ago when there was a race for mayor in Jacksonville and village president in South Jacksonville.

Good weather traditionally helps, but with the threat of severe weather later today, it might keep people from going out before the polls close. Early voting and mail-in ballots will weigh in the final totals.

There is only two write-in candidates this year…one for village president in South Jacksonville and the other for a non-competitive race for the South Jacksonville clerk’s position. However, competitive races for the District 117 School Board as well as an alderman’s race in one of Jacksonville’s more populous wards may drive some turnout. The rest of the city’s alderman races are non-competitive.

The high turnout in 2013 in Jacksonville can be attributed to a competitive school board race and a proposal to make District 117 a district-based versus an at-large elected school board.