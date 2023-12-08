Construction Trailer on South Main Hit By Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft of several power tools from a construction trailer parked on South Main Street.

A caller reported to police that several power tools had been taken from a work tool trailer owned by Monqui Construction sometime between last Friday at 3:30PM and approximately noon yesterday from a work trailer parked in the 1300 block of South Main Street, at the former Casey’s location, after suspects allegedly forced entry into the trailer.

Owners of the property says they are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the location of the tools or those who may have broken into the trailer. Many different items were which include Milwaukee-brand power tools and pack out boxes as well as Dewalt power nailers, among others.

If you have any information, you may call or text the site Maintenance Manager at 217-473-5535, call Jacksonville Police Investigations at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.