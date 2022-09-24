Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company

Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn.

According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.

The post says that the truck was later found at approximately 3AM by Sangamon County authorities on fire on Interstate 72. The trailer and the copper is still missing, according to the post.

Henson Robinson is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. You may submit a tip to Henson Robinson directly at 217-544-8451 or call the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Anonymous tips may also be left online at https://www.cashfortips.us/ or use the P3 mobile app.