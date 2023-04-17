Continued Confusion Over Recycle Pick-Up Changes

The City of Jacksonville is reminding residents of the change in when recycling is picked up in the city.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says there has been a lot of confusion among residents as to when they should roll their recycle carts out now that GFL has taken over the service.

The City of Jacksonville covered the cost to offer the free recycling service to residents since the mid-90s with pick up on two specific weeks of the month.

Bradshaw’s office wants to remind the public that now, as part of the city’s contract with GFL that began in January, recycling is picked up for GFL customers every other week.

GFL is also reminding customers to rinse all plastic and metal containers and food and cardboard boxes should be free of liners and packing materials.

The company also says you should not bag your recyclables, and instead place them directly into your bin. Bins should be at the curb by 6:00 am. Anyone with questions is asked to contact GFL directly at 217-245-7204.