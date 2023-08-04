Contracted State Worker Arrested For Custodial Sexual Misconduct

The Illinois State Police’s Division of Internal Investigation has announced the arrest of a state contracted worker for custodial sexual misconduct.

ISP’s DII arrested 66-year old James Dawson of Hillsboro on Tuesday for custodial sexual misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse.

On July 13th, 2022 DII says they initiated an investigation into Dawson’s activities as a contractual worker for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Dawson is a sonographer and was contracted by IDOC to perform sonograms on individuals in custody throughout the state of Illinois. According to the report, Dawson’s charges involve seven separate victims.

After a year-long investigation, Dawson was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on warrants from Fulton and Johnson counties.

State Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact ISP DII at (217) 206-0449.