Contracts Signed on All 18 Mac Campus Tracts

The sale of the MacMurray College campus is nearing completion.

Chairman of the MacMurray Board of Trustees, John Nicolay announced today, formal contracts have been signed for all 18 tracts of the campus that were auctioned off on two weeks ago.

Nicolay says closings are scheduled to take place by the end of the year with most expected within the next 30 days. He says sales prices and terms will become official in late December once all individual sales transactions have been completed.

Nicolay says the board was pleased that all 18 tracts offered during the November 12th auction received bids, with several of the purchasers being local. He says the local interest in the property is a positive development for the future of both the campus and the city of Jacksonville by helping to avoid the property and it’s buildings falling into disrepair.

Nicolay says further announcements about the future of the campus will be made as deemed appropriate once sales are fully closed.