Convicted Murderer Wants More Credit for Time Served

By Harold Smith on February 19, 2026 at 9:58am

A Jacksonville man who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for a 2007 murder is asking for more credit for time served before he was convicted.

25 year old Rafael Kennedy was found guilty of the shooting death of Earl Capone Jackson of Jacksonville in 2010 and was sentenced in 2013.

At the time, Kennedy was given credit for more than 1,400 days served. He was in court Wednesday to ask that another 1,052 days be subtracted from his sentence.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll and Scott County Judge David Cherry said Kennedy’s request was not a typical one.

Cherry said that while Kennedy has proven to be an asset to society during his time at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center, that does not take away from the seriousness of his crime.

Cherry assigned a public defender to review Kennedy’s request. His next court appearance will depend on the public defender’s recommendation.