Convicted Sex Offender Arrested on Pike County Warrants

A convicted sex offender was arrested by Pike County Police this week.

On Monday, December 13th, 2021, Pleasant Hill Chief of Police Zack Orr, received information regarding the location of 22-year-old Spencer Miller, who was wanted on Pike County, warrants and considered as an Absconder from the Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry.

According to an announcement by Pleasant Hill Police on Friday, Chief Orr was able to obtain a location for Miller, and with the assistance of Gibson City Police Department, located Miller at a residence in the 500 block of South State Street, in Gibson City, located in Ford County, Illinois.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Miller jumped through a window and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Miller was wanted on Pike County warrants for failure to appear at sentencing for the offenses of criminal sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender, as well as the original offense of failure to register as a sex offender.

Miller was transported to the Pike County Jail where he remains lodged on $50,000 bond.