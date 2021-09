By Benjamin Cox on September 27, 2021 at 1:43pm

A Cook County woman was arrested at Western Illinois Correctional Facility in Mt. Sterling on Friday.

21 year old Kassandra Fortoso of Cicero was arrested at 11:49AM at the facility outside of Mt. Sterling.

According to Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fortoso was visiting an inmate and was allegedly found in possession of unknown contraband in a penal institution and possession of a controlled substance.

Fortoso is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail on $2,500 bond with 10% to apply.