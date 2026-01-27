Cook Retires from the Jax Council

By Gary Scott on January 27, 2026 at 6:47am

The Jacksonville city council has lost one of its longest serving alderman.

Alderman Don Cook, who served as police chief before becoming an alderman, announced at the tail end of the meeting last night that this meeting would be his last.

Cook turned in his letter of resignation to Mayor Andy Ezard last month, agreeing to stay on through January.

Cook says it’s time to let someone else take the reins.

He says he has served the city for 54 years as a police officer, and police chief, and the last 14 and a half years as an alderman. He is ready to enjoy no schedule.

Cook’s wife is Patty Cook, a retired long time worker at the Morgan County courthouse.

Cook currently serves as finance committee chairman. The council last night passed first reading of the $65 and a half million appropriations ordinance. The ordinance gives the city permission to spend the money, and usually runs about 10-percent higher than the budget.

Mayor Andy Ezard says Cook has been invaluable.

Ezard credits Cook with helping build the cash reserves for the city.

It will now be up to Ezard to find a replacement for Cook on the council.