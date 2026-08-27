Copper Thievery

By Gary Scott on August 27, 2026 at 11:27am

Police agencies in Macoupin County has noticed an uptick in rural thefts this month.

The Macoupin County sheriff’s department has had an influx of thefts of motors and copper wire from grain bins.

Thieves use the copper from the wiring to turn in to recycling for money.

The department says the thefts have been mainly reported in the Palmyra, Girard and Virden areas. Officers anticipate more with the beginning of the harvest season.

The department has asked for help from Macoupin-Montgomery Crimestoppers.

People can call with any anonymous tips 800-352-0136, or go the macmontcrimestoppers.com to report suspicious acticvity.